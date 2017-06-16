For decades now, the Indigenous languages of the Yukon, like most of those in Canada, have been in severe decline. The Gwich’in language is no exception, with only 400 speakers remaining between the Northwest Territories, Yukon, and Alaska.

School and community programs have succeeded in spreading knowledge and awareness of the language among the younger generations, but they have produced few fluent speakers.

Now, some Gwich’in youth are taking matters into their own hands. “When I started #SpeakGwichinToMe I felt like it was a very dire, desperate situation. I thought my language was going to go extinct,” says Jacey Firth-Hagen, a Northern outdoor and environmental studies student at Yukon College and language revitalization activist.

#SpeakGwichinToMe is a social media campaign started by Firth-Hagen, 23, over two years ago to promote the Gwich’in language.

“I had a very traditional upbringing with my father. We spent a lot of time out on the land,” says Firth-Hagen. However, her parents don’t know Gwich’in.

She was able to take Gwich’in language and culture classes in school from Grades 1 through 12, but it wasn’t enough to become fluent.

Then she heard about a movement to promote the Indigenous northern-European language Sami, #SpeakSamiToMe, which inspired her to start her own movement for Gwich’in.

Using Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and Soundcloud, Gwich’in learners can share the language and connect with other speakers.

“When I post on Facebook, there are hundreds of people exposed to my post in the language,” says Firth-Hagen. “I can share what I learned in Gwich’in today and also what’s happening with language revitalization.”

As the movement spread, fluent Gwich’in speakers began reaching out to Firth-Hagen, offering to help her learn.

“As I got exposed to language revitalization and a spoke with fluent Gwich’in speakers, I learned that our languages are living and breathing and so vibrant and always evolving,” says Firth-Hagen.

Johanna Gabriela Luna, a Toronto-based radio and TV host, heard about the movement when she was working at an Indigenous radio station in Yellowknife. She got in touch with Firth-Hagen and suggested doing a documentary.

“I felt it was my duty as a messenger to talk about this, to put this on film,” says Luna.

The documentary, called Speak Gwich’in To Me, features interviews with speakers of different ages from communities across the North.

The film is now complete, with the editing process having just wrapped up. It will be coming out in 2018 and will air at several film festivals throughout the year.

“It’s a very thought-provoking film. It puts the spotlight on this issue,” says Luna, who worked as executive producer on the film.

“I want to see more conversation on revitalizing not only Gwich’in, but other Indigenous languages as well,” she says. She adds that the federal Liberal government recently announced funding for Indigenous languages.

Ruth Carroll, a retired Gwich’in-language radio host with CBC and CHON FM, is thrilled the documentary and social movement are happening and that young people are involved.

“It has to happen now,” she says. “We all have to work hard towards getting the language back.”

Carroll grew up speaking Gwich’in and did a lot of translating with elders in addition to working as a radio host.

“Everybody spoke it when I was young,” she says. “Even in the 70s, 80s, and 90s there were a lot of speakers. But nowadays there’s people in their 60s and 70s who speak but the younger ones don’t. They speak a few words but that’s about it.”

Carroll met Firth-Hagen at Yukon College where youth often meet with elders to speak their languages and learn more about their cultures.

She wants to share as much as she can with the younger generations and loves hearing them speak the language. “I’m very happy when I hear my language,” she says. “Our grandchildren will be very lost without it. They need to know our stories and some of them aren’t translated.”

Carroll hopes that children will start being raised in the language and spend more time around elders who are fluent in the language. Her granddaughter has picked up a lot of Gwich’in even though she’s only a few years old. She’s even passed it on to her dog who understands commands in Gwich’in.

“It’s very important that those who want to learn the language now speak to those who are fluent. Learn how to speak it well, learn how to speak it correctly, because we’re elders now, and whenever we’re gone, maybe in thirty years from now, I feel that our poor grandchildren won’t have the languages,” says Carroll.

She believes it’s important for people of all cultures and backgrounds to learn as much as they can from their elders. “Wherever you come from, whenever you go home, please spend time with your elders or grandparents if they’re still alive. Talk to them, find out stuff from them, record them if you have to. That’s the only way to pick up a lot of valuable information.”

Speak Gwich’in To Me seems to be encouraging people to do just that. It has inspired a number of similar movements for other threatened Indigenous languages.

“It’s been amazing to see such a ripple effect with other language revitalization movements,” says Firth-Hagen.

Her friends are now encouraging her to speak the language, even though many of them don’t know it. “Some of them are starting to understand me,” she says.

Firth-Hagen has also started speaking Gwich’in at home and her goal for the summer is to immerse her father and brother in the language.

She remains optimistic about the future of her language and believes the number of speakers could start to increase in coming years.

“There are a lot of youth who are interested in speaking and learning,” she says. “Every time I catch someone’s eye, one youth, that’s what it’s all about.”

Firth-Hagen has no plans to stop. She’s now working on a website to compile and categorize all the resources she’s acquired over the past few years. She wants to launch a podcast as well.

“I’ll always be doing Speak Gwich’in To Me.”

