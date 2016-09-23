Yukon News

Parrots and tortoises and lemurs, oh my!

Ashley Joannou Friday September 23, 2016

Joel Krahn/Yukon News

p30animals1.jpg

Stretch, a three-metre-long reticulated python, looks into the audience during an exotic animal show for Whitehorse Elementary students Thursday. Top, Mya Heebink impersonates a tree as a sugar glider leaps towards her. Below right, Blue, a blue macaw, relaxes in Karter Coxford-Morton’s arms.

Elementary school students from around Whitehorse got a chance to get up close and personal this week with animals they’d never see in their backyards.

Staff from two exotic animal rescue groups, Toronto’s Hands-On Exotics and Little Ray’s Reptile Zoo of Ottawa, are in Whitehorse for the 40th annual conference of Canada’s Accredited Zoos and Aquariums, running Sept. 21-24.

While in town they’ve visited 10 elementary schools, bringing along more than a dozen different animals including a python, a parrot and a lemur.

Joel Krahn/Yukon News

p30animals2.jpg

Blue, a blue macaw, relaxes in Karter Coxford-Morton’s arms.

“The Yukon Wildlife Preserve does a great job talking about the native animals, but our program is specifically about exotic animals that they wouldn’t normally find here,” said Del Niedzialek, the director of Hands-On Exotics.

The purpose of the hour-long school presentation is to increase awareness and appreciation for animals around the world and promote responsible pet ownership, he said.

“Almost all of these animals are ex-pets. So they’re surrendered pets and lots of them are SPCA-seized pets as well.”

Aside from the school visits, the animals will also be at the Canada Games Centre this Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The organizations are putting on multiple half-hour long presentations and allowing the public to interact with the animals.

0 Comments
Add a comment

The Yukon News welcomes your comments and insight. We encourage a healthy environment for debate that is inclusive, thoughtful and respectful.

The comments are moderated. Personal attacks, vulgarity, profanity, unsubstantiated allegations, hateful comments and incoherence will not be tolerated.

If you have a complaint regarding a comment or have a question please contact the web administrator at webadmin@yukon-news.com.