Environmentally, it is doubtful the Yukon Party will be able to hold its ground against the winds of change in the next election.

It seems clear that the Yukon Party is clearly in favour of promoting fracking in the Yukon. Yet this is the territorial government that is also strongly against a carbon tax. The government is blind to the fact that carbon in the atmosphere has reached a record high of 400 parts per million, the highest level ever. Yes, fracking might add a few jobs but at what cost to the environment, fish and wildlife and as well as our clean air?

What some politicians do not understand is that this generation does not own this planet. We are but the guardians for the true owners of this land, the generations yet to be born. What other government in power is takes the people to court because they don’t agree with them? A lesson for Yukon Party MLAs is that power is in the hands of voting citizens, not politicians.

Now the Yukon Party is attempting to use half-truths to fool the public into voting for them. I heard this directly from the premier himself when he said the Liberals and the NDP voted against the new seniors’ home. That is half the truth. What the Liberals and NDP voted no on was the location of the seniors’ home.

Last but not least is the money the Yukon Party is giving away with the hope of buying votes. The source of the money is the taxpayers and transfers from the federal government. The question I ponder is if the public’s votes will be bought with the pre-election gifts?

Murray Martin

Whitehorse