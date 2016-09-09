Won’t anyone at CBC please think of the children?
Education does not suck! This past Tuesday, on CBC’s morning program, both Roch Shannon Fraser and Paul Tukker expressed on public radio their distaste for when they went to school. Roch Shannon Fraser said, “We hope it (school) won’t suck for you, as it did for us!” Paul Tukker then appeared to backpedal on his previous point of view and put a positive spin on going to school.
Was Roch Shannon Fraser speaking (yelling) his negative point of view to students preparing themselves for education? If so, a public apology for spreading such negativity would be the intelligent, polite thing to do.
Students need to be encouraged and praised to continue education, not discouraged.
Is education not required to be a radio star? Where would the public get educated, other than in the real world, if not from school? From CBC?
Isn’t CBC’s mandate supposed to help unite and educate the public? Or is it now there to keep people ignorant by expressing unfavorable views about education? Is there any accountability at CBC?
Don’t mean to stress you out with so many tough questions. Smarten up!
Mike Grieco, Whitehorse
Two pedestals of Canadian life: CBC and public schools.
Both are socialist factories entirely dependent on taxpayers and both SUCK.
Methinks Mike has too much time on his hands. What a terrible world this will be when everything that is said has to be politically correct.
Mike, sometimes school does suck. That is the real world. Kids should learn that sooner than later instead of living in some false reality.
As far as the CBC goes, good on Roch for being real, something that is more and more rare at our public broadcaster / propaganda branch. Don’t apologise Roch. Keep up the good work on the airwaves.
We badly need to fix the CBC so it represents all Canadians. More science and less fluff would be nice as well.
