Education does not suck! This past Tuesday, on CBC’s morning program, both Roch Shannon Fraser and Paul Tukker expressed on public radio their distaste for when they went to school. Roch Shannon Fraser said, “We hope it (school) won’t suck for you, as it did for us!” Paul Tukker then appeared to backpedal on his previous point of view and put a positive spin on going to school.

Was Roch Shannon Fraser speaking (yelling) his negative point of view to students preparing themselves for education? If so, a public apology for spreading such negativity would be the intelligent, polite thing to do.

Students need to be encouraged and praised to continue education, not discouraged.

Is education not required to be a radio star? Where would the public get educated, other than in the real world, if not from school? From CBC?

Isn’t CBC’s mandate supposed to help unite and educate the public? Or is it now there to keep people ignorant by expressing unfavorable views about education? Is there any accountability at CBC?

Don’t mean to stress you out with so many tough questions. Smarten up!

Mike Grieco, Whitehorse