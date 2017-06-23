Whitehorse’s NIMBY boo birds are back
Joel Krahn/Yukon News
Whitehorse is not Toronto. On that, at least, I think we can all agree and be grateful.
We are, as the signs say, the “wilderness city.” We boast this status because of our unparalleled access to nature and all the incredible things that entails, like stunning mountain views in every direction and the remote, though very real, possibility you could be mauled by a bear while jogging.
But Whitehorse is not immune to the same sort of planning and development issues that plague its larger southern counterparts.
Demand for housing here outstrips supply, pushing up prices and rents. According to housing data released this week by the Canadian Mortgage and Housing Corporation, the city’s rental vacancy rate is down to three per cent, the average home sale price increased from $361,000 last year to $380,000 this year, and delays in Whistle Bend mean the number of new housing starts could actually drop over the coming years.
And yet, it seems, the most powerful force in municipal politics, here as in Toronto, is the existing property owner who thinks they get to veto what happens on land they don’t own.
Such it is with the backers of a petition on change.org — where there are currently 51 petitions related to the Transformers movie franchise — outraged that the city would dare even consider opening up some parcels of land in existing country residential neighbourhoods. Land that — it’s worth noting — while not currently zoned for construction is located in areas designated for development by the city’s official community plan.
These NIMBY arguments begin to crumble at the slightest scrutiny. If building in green space is such a threat to groundwater, then surely that is also true of the existing homes. Why did we allow those in the first place?
The neighbourhood is car-reliant, the petition claims, and so new residents would only serve to increase greenhouse gas emissions. If current residents find that so objectionable, perhaps they should move somewhere that is serviced by public transit.
The petition also gives away the perpetual, not-so-secret motivation of all NIMBYs everywhere: “the proposed development can negatively impact privacy, scenic views, and” — last but certainly not least — “property values.”
Nice try, but the city is actually under no obligation to protect your property values. Even your dream home contains an element of economic risk. The self-interest of property owners does not outweigh the broader obligation of municipal government to ensure there is an adequate housing supply.
And besides, have you seen what property values are doing lately? Infill does not torpedo property values. It does the opposite.
Whitehorse is in the midst of a housing crunch that only figures to get worse if any of several proposed mines go into production. The city will need housing of all types to meet both future and current demand. The bulk of that housing will be built, by necessity, closer to the city centre, but it also means filling spaces in country residential lots.
The nationwide housing bubble has gotten so bad in supercharged markets like Toronto and Vancouver that a recent Canadian Business article described a new movement: people who are actively rooting for a market crash so that they might one day be able to afford a home.
Said one housing advocate: “We have a housing shortage, and a large group of people who don’t want more housing — often people who already have secure housing, and who get richer if there is a shortage. There’s a class of landowners that passively grow wealthy, and another class that’s struggling to pay rent.”
That right there is the crux of it: NIMBYism is, at its core, a classic case of “I got mine.” My piece of paradise, in a neighbourhood so far-flung you have to drive to get the mail. Country residential neighbourhoods are not wilderness. They are where wilderness used to be. It’s irresponsible for the city not to infill in these places. Doing so helps protect the farther flung, genuine wilderness areas inside limits from development pressure.
If the city was proposing to build a dump or a 40-story office block in its outer suburbs, the petition signatories might have a defensible point. But the city is not, so they don’t.
10 Comments
When I moved back here, I returned to a considerable gutting of the greenspaces in my childhood and current neighborhood of Takhini.
After building the new jail, encroaching right up to the school fences with housing, and jamming houses into the new lots made available, all while not building a roundabout at Range and Mountainview (possibly one of the only intersections in the city that actually needs one), I can’t help but shake my head at the vigorous outcry at these very modest infill proposals.
I hope they build a multi unit condo where your green spaces are. My sympathy died when that hideous, underused broomball arena was erected.
Good luck all!
For sure Whitehorse is the NIMBY capital of Canada but I’m not sure I get this editorial. Sure there is nimbyism at play here but some of the concerns are legitimate.
There seems to be a big demand for rural lots - 1-10 acres say. There is tons of open land in Whitehorse city limits. Country residential and larger lots lead to healthy lifestyles and healthy families raised on them and that is a big part of what makes Whitehorse a cool ‘wilderness city’.
So what are the reasons, the real reasons, that we do not see more of these subdivisions being built? Can someone explain that?
Chris, will respect, your letter is way off and disrespectful to rural residential resident..
People bought property in the country for peace and quiet. The lots in Mary Lake and many other sub-divisions are a nice size. With garden suites the trend is infilling on existing lots and it will been many more people, more demand on the water table and potential problems with septic fields.
In Mary Lake and Cowley some of the proposed lots are currently zoned as environmental protection and greenspace. Why take these areas out of their current status when garden and granny suites are being added to many other properties? We need to protect these areas. The city had a team of experts decide what areas to protect so why back off it now. That seems to be the cities mode of operation, establishing environmentally sensitive areas and then putting motorized trails through them as an example.
I believe its perfectly logical to expect residents who have lived there for years to want these land designations maintained.
There was much protest over the SIMA lots but the demand was and still is there. So, instead of showing the NIMBY label you could lobby for additional rural residential areas. People are very passionate about infilling and I think there are non-compelling arguments on both sides but the solution is to protect areas zoned as environmental protection and greenspace and offer new lots elsewhere.
Well, here we see an editor with a bully attitude that if you don’t agree with HIM then you are WRONG!
IT IS Very sad that people that care about their neighborhoods have to deal with bullies who don’t live in the area, don’t care about neighborhood in the same way, and feel THEIR opinion is the RIGHT ONE trying to belittle and guilt trip those who have the courage to speak up to support a neighborhood to prevent destruction of the atmosphere that holds it together.
People like this editor take a pompous stand when they don’t live in the area and probably don’t even have the same personal investment (more than just money) in their own neighborhood or the town! Do you know all the neighbors on your street? NIMBY people usually do, and those that insult them are often the types that feel their way of life is the RIGHT one and may not even know any of their neighbors.
I imagine this will get blocked by the editor as it differs with his opinion so I may have to get the Star to print it.
Keep speaking up people. You ARE allowed to care and don’t let the bullies belittle you.
I wish as an editor you took a bit of time to do some research. Residents that are questioning the proposed infill have every right too, that does not make them against the idea. Council voted May 23 to move forward with the public consultation, before the vote, letters were prepared to “only some” of the residents near by. Numerous emails were sent to the City asking questions and none were answered. Planning department asked to attend a meeting but did not think that was part of the process right now. Signs they put up were blown down as litter within one day of City putting them up. How were people to know what was going on? The Survey did anyone know you could go down to planning and get a paper copy to till out? That was not said in the tiny print ad in the newspaper, just go online, no phone number nothing. Did anyone know you could do the survey on multiple devices, wonder if developers caught on. No one seems to have the mapping for the areas, no development schemes again nothing. It is funny how people are just discovering it is not one or two houses here and here…..there are large parcels of land that is being proposed. Has anyone actually drove around and looked at some of the areas? Yes some are great but others you do have to wonder. So most of your so called Nimby Birds are just looking for answers. As a newspaper editor that could of been a bit of your job as well, dig a little deeper before just assuming everyone is against it.
Well said, Chris!
It doesn’t take a lot of research to see that as the density of septic systems increases in any particular area, the risk of microbial contamination increases. These country residential areas are already zoned to allow for the building of garden suites - so it is reasonable to assume that the density of septic systems will already increase over time based on the existing zoning. Residents are concerned about the increased risk to their drinking water due to the increase in density that will result from the proposed infill. I’m surprised that the Editor of the Yukon News wouldn’t do a little more research on the matter prior to writing this editorial.
Some residents near the proposed infill lots have had issues with their water supply and are legitimately concerned about the impact of eleven new lots located in the immediate vicinity. Again, these are valid concerns that Council needs to consider before approving changes to the zoning.
If the City wants to zone and develop these country residential neighbourhoods in much the same manner as Whistle Bend or Copper Ridge, it should provide these neighbourhoods with the same water & sewer infrastructure, and transit services.
Someone who gets It!! Amazing. Excellent article Chris, please keep them coming! There is zero excuse for opposing infill development. The ever pervasive “I got mine” attitude is disgusting.
Dear Mr. Windeyer. Your arguments are weak and illogical. (I announce myself to be as much an expert on your shallow thinking as you declare yourself to be when challenging the rationale of organizers behind the petition on Change.org.)
CoW bureaucrazies and counsellors are engaged in an utter act of guile, duplicity, cunning and speciousness vis-a-vis infill and densification. Residents apparently have important things to say ONLY when it lines up with what CoW bureaucrazies and councillors want. ATVs are a perfect example.
As for zoning, I remember when all that greenspace was rezoned from parkland to “future development.”
There is plenty of land available for development in the Yukon. YTG and CoW are both trying to control land availability, and thus supply, and the false narrative about “land shortage” and “densification”.
You, sir, are pushing the same false narrative.
For those interested in opposing infill, here is a link to the petition:
https://www.change.org/p/stop-the-planned-infill-lots-for-country-residential-neighborhoods
Mauled by a bear while jogging? Please. I “jog” all the time in the “wilderness” and have never even come close to being “mauled” by a “bear”. Ha, do not make me lol. But after that nonsense you get down to business and I agree, residential folks had it good and want to deny others the same goodness. That makes me want to take a ride on the stomach elevator and yak in anger. PS do not confuse “jogging” with running
