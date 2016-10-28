What’s wrong with so many people who sit behind a steering wheel? I just do not understand.

When driving in Whitehorse and surrounding areas I have noticed so many vehicles don’t stop at the stop sign. They just roll right through. You see it a lot on the side roads coming up to 4th Avenue.

In many cases they cut you off and some even give you the finger. Same goes in Porter Creek.

Also, on the Alaska Highway, north of Whitehorse, and on the Klondike Highway, so many drivers don’t just roll through the stop sign, they speed up approaching it.

In may cases you have to brake hard to prevent a serious accident.

I don’t understand why so may people who sit behind a steering wheel have no idea what that four-letter word means.

It seems like you are trying so hard to cause a horrible accident when it would be so much easier just to obey the sign and stop.

Also, be considerate of others and signal when changing lanes.

Rob Perreault,

Whitehorse