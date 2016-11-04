Are you voting for or against the carbon tax? Do you even know what the implications of a carbon tax can be? Are you willing to pay more for virtually everything in the territory, including food, clothing and gas?

I am all about green energy. I can see with my own eyes that the climate is changing. I want more fuel-efficient vehicles and heavy equipment. I want to reduce my carbon emissions. A carbon tax is not the solution for Yukoners. We don’t have a subway system from Haines Junction to Whitehorse. We have to burn fossil fuels in order to heat our houses. Our groceries come from outside the territory on transport trucks. These are facts about where we have chosen to live.

Technology and innovation will truly reduce Yukon carbon emissions. Let us Yukoners work on that together. I will personally commit to looking at my own carbon footprint and will work on reducing it.

I have a family-run placer mine in the Klondike which hires a few employees. This carbon tax is going to kill my way of living as well as that of my employees. We could all be looking for another job this time next year. Hopefully the Yukon government will be able to hire my employees and me.

I have heard that this tax could cost us Yukoners approximately 24 to 27 cents per litre or cost a family $2,600 per year. There goes my family holiday. There goes my hunting trip. Will I be able to continue trapping?

My way of living will be changing if I vote for a carbon tax. Will it change for you too? It is time for you to think about it.

In this election I will be voting against the carbon tax.

Marcel Dulac,

Haines Junction