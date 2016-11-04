Voting against carbon tax
Are you voting for or against the carbon tax? Do you even know what the implications of a carbon tax can be? Are you willing to pay more for virtually everything in the territory, including food, clothing and gas?
I am all about green energy. I can see with my own eyes that the climate is changing. I want more fuel-efficient vehicles and heavy equipment. I want to reduce my carbon emissions. A carbon tax is not the solution for Yukoners. We don’t have a subway system from Haines Junction to Whitehorse. We have to burn fossil fuels in order to heat our houses. Our groceries come from outside the territory on transport trucks. These are facts about where we have chosen to live.
Technology and innovation will truly reduce Yukon carbon emissions. Let us Yukoners work on that together. I will personally commit to looking at my own carbon footprint and will work on reducing it.
I have a family-run placer mine in the Klondike which hires a few employees. This carbon tax is going to kill my way of living as well as that of my employees. We could all be looking for another job this time next year. Hopefully the Yukon government will be able to hire my employees and me.
I have heard that this tax could cost us Yukoners approximately 24 to 27 cents per litre or cost a family $2,600 per year. There goes my family holiday. There goes my hunting trip. Will I be able to continue trapping?
My way of living will be changing if I vote for a carbon tax. Will it change for you too? It is time for you to think about it.
In this election I will be voting against the carbon tax.
Marcel Dulac,
Haines Junction
The whole idea of a carbon tax is to change one’s habits to reduce their carbon footprint. However as Marcel pointed out, that’s not really an option for Yukoners. Are there things we can change? Absolutely. But that change isn’t going to come from a population of 40k people living up here. That change will come from Toronto, Ontario, Calgary and other major centers who have the population to drive that change. Not to mention that the costs/penalty will not be nearly high enough to drive change. 10-20 cents a liter on gas isn’t going to change how I use my vehicle… all it will do is change how much money I have left over after gassing up my vehicle to spend on the local economy. Add in higher food prices, and everything else from my cable bill to my bar bill, and all that adds up to me having less money to spend locally. And if the costs were high enough to drive change (such as 50-75 cents more for gas), the outcry would be massive, and our newly elected government would find themselves out on their asses so fast that they’d never bother in the first place.
The whole thing is a giant sham, and unfortunately Yukoners just decided to vote for a party that isn’t only embracing that sham, but encouraging it. I thought we were smarter than that… apparently not.
The Carbon Tax(CT) is just another tax period, it will not alter, alleviate nor revise the way people use their vehicles or heat their homes. Globally we are losing to countries that produce the most toxins yet our response nationally is to impose the CT to somehow make up for the Chinas, Indias, USA’s etc. When our present gov’t shoves the CT down our throat then basically saying we will get the money back in credits one must be suspicious. We pay the tax, they take that money and through some bureaucratic process(which will take more money) give the money back.I must be dreaming! This is classic smoke and mirrors period.
