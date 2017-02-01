Trump’s authoritarianism is taking America to a dangerous place
It has been a long couple of weeks for those of us who view Donald Trump’s ascendance to the office of President of the United States as one of the worst and most frightening political developments of our lifetimes. And it is going to an even longer four (or eight, or however many) years.
The world’s greatest economic and military force is now being led by a belligerent, unpredictable narcissist with little apparent grasp of the complexities and nuances of leadership or policy. He is, rather, a man who approaches governance through bullying and has the childish preoccupations of a seven-year-old.
To the extent that there is any coherence to the various machinations of his new administration, they seem to be being directed by much more cunning and knowledgeable individuals ranging from the arch-conservative Vice President Mike Pence to the far-right extremist (I, for one, refuse to use the legitimizing neologism “alt-right”) senior advisor Steve Bannon.
To complete the perfect storm, the world of fact and fiction, truth and opinion has been completely turned upside down. Gone are the “good old days” when political discourse was characterized by spirited but relatively high-minded debate about whether tax cuts boosted economic growth, or whether interventionist military action brought peace or instability.
Right now we can’t even agree on such basic factual matters as the approximate size of the crowds that attended Trump’s inauguration. The social phenomena that have taken place ancillary to Trump’s rise — including the rise of “fake news,” the emboldening of the racist, authoritarian portion of the right, and the development of a post-truth political culture of false equivalencies and poorly evaluated “evidence” — are just as frightening as the electoral outcome itself.
Those of us who are perplexed by these recent developments are often told by Trump supporters — between gloats about having “won” — that “we” simply don’t “get it.”
But it seems more likely that his supporters — and I’m referring here to the more well-meaning ones who may like Donald Trump from Celebrity Apprentice and watch Fox News but don’t necessarily read Breitbart or use white supremacist mascot Pepe the Frog as their Twitter avatar — who don’t understand what they have gotten themselves and the rest of us into.
The disturbing developments since Jan. 20 have come so rapidly that it would be impossible to catalogue them all here. The administration hit a new low, however, over the past weekend when it announced its sweeping travel ban ostensibly aimed at nationals of seven predominantly Muslim countries.
Some of Trump’s supporters will argue that it is not a “Muslim ban” because neither the words “Muslim” nor “Islam” appear in the text of the executive order. But this is just another example of them living in world of alternative facts — unless of course you really believe that no one ever lies about their intentions or finds a roundabout way to accomplish more sinister goals.
There is plenty of evidence that this ban is directed squarely at one particular religious group. By far the most damning piece of evidence is the fact that Trump himself said during the campaign that he’d implement just such a ban. That this ban bears such curious resemblance to that promise is no coincidence. Trump confidant Rudy Giuliani also told reporters that Trump asked him to come up with a way to do a Muslim ban legally and this is what he came up with. To date the administration has not specifically denied or repudiated Giuliani’s statement.
There is also the awkward fit between the scope of the ban itself and its purported goal of enhancing security. Notably absent from the list of countries covered were the places of origin of the 9/11 hijackers. There is no evidence of any specific threats that gave rise to this move, nor was there any attempt to limit its scope to avoid unnecessarily harming legitimate travelers asylum seekers — as there was when then President Obama temporarily banned certain classes of Iraqis from entry into the United States a few years back.
Given all the surrounding context, it seems unlikely that any of this had anything to do with security. The ban was crafted to allow the administration to deny its intentions to those not quite ready to stomach a ban aimed explicitly at Muslims. But make no mistake. This was an orchestrated step to begin the gradual process of eroding norms that have governed how we treat human beings in modern history — that we don’t single out religious groups for differential, adverse treatment.
The administrations shocking behavior over the past weekend didn’t end there. There were various reports of border patrol officers refusing to comply with numerous court orders blocking the implementation of the policy. And Republican Senator Marco Rubio claims to have been told by bureaucrats that they had been ordered not to provide any information to congressional officials.
Historical comparisons are always tricky because, whatever the similarities, there are always enough differences between this and that regime to deny they are sufficiently comparable.
But all of this — the belligerence, the scapegoating of minorities, the erosion of checks and balances, the delegitimizing of democratic institutions, and the extremes of propaganda — are eerily reminiscent of movies we’ve seen before. Readers can draw their own, more direct, comparisons if they wish but suffice to say that the Trump administration bears the hallmarks of authoritarian regimes we have seen in the past.
America is going to a dark place, fast. And we are only just getting started. So buckle up.
Kyle Carruthers is a born-and-raised Yukoner who lives and practises law in Whitehorse.
8 Comments
Both Trump and Trudeau Jr. are good examples of how not to run a country Boo hoo. As far as Trump goes, someone should give him a copy of USA Constitution for Dummies to read.
Asimov, Bradbury, Sagan and other futurists gave us lots of warnings about anti-intellectualism BnR. Great thinkers. At one time I thought it was just the far right doing that but now the far left is also just as bad. That is scary.
Boo boo, thanks for illustrating perfectly Asimovs observation.
Can’t wait till trump teaches our pm how to run a country too. The tears of liberal anguish are absolutely delicious
“There is a cult of ignorance in the United States, and there has always been. The strain of anti-intellectualism has been a constant thread winding its way through our political and cultural life, nurtured by the false notion that democracy means that ‘my ignorance is just as good as your knowledge.” ― Isaac Asimov
Alan
The silent majority? The numbers from the past US election don’t support your assertion.
Trump is, simply, an anachronism. While he benefited from the disaffected and disillusioned, he’s busy building the best government Wall Street and the billionaires could ever hope to have, which will do exactly the opposite of what people who voted for him wanted.
Just wait until O’Leary wins his first battle for the Tory leadership ( hopefully not in my lifetime ). You didn’t even need to paint a false moustache on G Gordon Liddy when he raised his profile in the 80s, in order to see the Nazi ideology he spewed. Mussolini couldn’t grow anything on top either - so the O’Leary analogies come very easily. Trump ? ... time to raise my stock-holdings in Cheetos and jack boots.
If you had written this about Barack Obama you would be labelled a racist which is exactly why you never criticized him. But Trump, white and rich both sins that a progressive leftist elite like you, Hilary and Trudeau cannot Stand.
I appreciate your honesty in this article but it grieves me you cannot realize the world has changed and the silent majority is re-asserting itself. It will happen very soon in Canada where the majority will rule gain.
Good article, mostly stating the facts and legitimate concerns. No doubt those madly in love with all things Trump will see the author as just another liberal hater as they do not accept any criticism of their guy. As a secular humanist small ‘l’ libertarian fearful of both the far right and the far left, both with their growing push to erode our basic rights, freedoms and liberties, I am looking forward to the comments on this one.
Add a comment