I would like to comment on the report about the recent US presidential debate.

Donald Trump is right. His description of abortion is correct, it’s not just “scare rhetoric,” it’s the truth.

It is ripping innocent babies out of their mothers’ wombs. It is as bad as what ISIS is doing to Christians, Yazidis, and some Muslims, in Syria and Iraq.

Any “political correctness” that denies this can go to that place under the earth where it came from.

Loretta Hoover,

Haines Junction