As many in the faith community in Whitehorse are aware, we at Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church have been without a pastor for the past two and a half years. We would like to announce to the community an arrangement we have made with the Synod of Alberta and the Territories.

Four pastors will be visiting to provide pastoral services on a monthly basis. Their home congregations pay their salaries while they provide their services to our church and northern community. We will be delighted to welcome these pastors to our church and congregation over the coming months. The first pastor will be Rev. Dr. Phil Holck. He will be here from September 7-12.

For the last three years, Holck has been co-pastor with his wife, Rev. Dr. Laura Holck, at Lutheran Church of the Cross in Calgary. Prior to coming to Canada, Pastor Phil served two congregations in San Antonio, Texas.

In October, Pastor Ingrid Dorschel will be with us for a week. Dorchel’s home congregation is Trinity Lutheran Evangelical Church in Edmonton Alberta. Dorschel is originally from Germany and is bilingual.

In November Pastor Barbara Groote will be with us for a week. Groote is from Ascension Lutheran Church in Edmonton Alberta. She is originally from Germany and was ordained in 2011.

We are blessed to have a pastor this year at Christmas. Pastor Julianne Barlow serves as assistant to the bishop. She will be with us over the holiday season

We would like to share this news with the community as it is a new arrangement. We would also like to thank the Synod of Alberta and the Territories, the congregations where these pastors are located, and the pastors themselves for offering to provide this support to us.

We hope other community members will join us for worship as we feel this is a great gift that we would like to share. Join us for worship and fellowship on Sundays at 10 a.m.

For more information, please contact our church office at 668-4079.

Jean Dacko

Whitehorse