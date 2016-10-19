I have been living in the Whitehorse area for four years now and am still trying to decide if the sense of entitlement that I see on a daily basis is a regional issue or just a sign of the changing times.

It seems to be so strong that it has replaced common sense. For instance, consider the pedestrians who walk right behind moving vehicles that are trying to back out of a parking stall at the local supermarket. Yes, you are entitled because you are the pedestrian, but common sense would say it is probably not a good thing to do.

The construction zone south of the city on the highway is another prime example. The speed limit is reduced to 50 km/h but people ride right on your bumper because they seem to think they are entitled to. I have a message for you people who are in such a big rush: back off.

Then there’s the school zone in Riverdale. We have laws against distracted driving but someone was allowed to place billboards advertising soccer registration all along the side of the road in the school zone. Let’s just hope that one of the kids who signed up for soccer doesn’t walk in front of the driver distracted by the sign instead of paying attention to the road.

A bit of common sense on the roads would be nice.

Shannon Shepherd,

Marsh Lake