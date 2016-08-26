Team Yukon is back home after a successful trip to the Canada 55+ Games in Brampton, Ontario. Over 100 seniors and elders were able to compete in the games thanks to the support of our community.

Every two years, the ElderActive Recreation Association (ERA) organizes the team with the support and financial assistance of the Yukon government sport and recreation branch. Air North discounted plane fares for travelling team members. Bernie’s Gas provided ball caps to the whole team and Arctic Star Printing assists with the souvenir booklet, which captures memories of the experience.

For our pre-games activities, the team received food and refreshments from the Independent Store, the Real Canadian Superstore and Starbucks. We are also grateful to everyone who bought a raffle ticket from ERA volunteers and to the Bingo players who show up every week to support our organization.

We appreciate the coverage provided by the local media, CBC, the Whitehorse Star and the Yukon News. It means a great deal that the folks back home know how we are doing at the games. This year we came home with 63 medals, but more importantly, we had a good time building friendships and staying active.

Thanks to everyone for supporting our efforts. We will be back in two years for the games in Saint John, New Brunswick.

Spence Hill,

On behalf of Team Yukon