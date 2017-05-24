After my mother died my husband and I were called to Merritt, B.C. for a memorial. Air North gave us a bereavment discount and we also received a Yukoner discount (whereby Joe Sparling gave each Yukoner who travelled an additional $50 discount on flight prices). Upon our return the Air North ticket agent helped me to change ticket reservations without cost (because of the bereavement) and did so with a smile on his face.

I am grateful for this wonderful service from Air North and wanted to share that appreciation with everyone who flies. Air North now travels to Ottawa, Kelowna, Yellowknife, Fairbanks as well as Vancouver and all the usual places in the North. We are fortunate to have such a great airline at our fingertips. And the hot cookies after lunch really do brighten everyone’s day, too.

If there are any more shares available in Air North I would certainly line up to buy some.

Kathryn Boivin,

Whitehorse