Tear that ‘Frack Free Yukon’ sticker off your car
It’s a small town, and I know your dirty secret: You’ve been fracking again.
Ben Ryan told me. He’s a Whitehorse economic analyst who wrote a fascinating paper about the Yukon’s energy supply, and he knows what’s in your gas tank. But don’t worry. I won’t rat you out to Yukoners Concerned About Oil and Gas Exploration.
I can hear you protesting. “No, I don’t frack,” you say. You may even have a “Frack Free Yukon” bumper sticker on your car.
But let me ask you a couple of questions. Do you drive a car with an internal combustion engine? Do you heat your home with fossil fuels? Do you ever fly to Vancouver?
If you answered yes to any of those questions, you’re probably busted. According to Ryan’s paper, around one third of the over 200 million litres of petroleum products Yukoners burn every year comes from refineries in the Pacific Northwest. They get much of their feedstock from the heavily fracked Bakken shale formation.
This fracked oil gets everywhere in the various supply chains for gasoline, home heating and aviation fuel.
Your only chance of being frack free is if your particular petroleum products come from distributors that buy only from Alberta, B.C. or Alaska refineries.
In that case, you may be free of the “fracked” label. You can sleep easily at night, knowing you are personally supporting the Alberta oil sands and drilling beside the caribou on Alaska’s North Slope rather than fracking.
In 2013, the last year for which specific figures are available, Ryan estimates we burned through 223 million litres of go juice. If you do the math, that’s like filling up the Canada Games Centre pool with diesel once per day, and tossing in a match.
What’s interesting about this from an economics point of view is the “value chain.” That’s economics jargon for all the steps to create a product from start to finish, and how much of the final price ends up in the pockets of the people doing each step along the way.
In the oil business, Ryan estimates that 11 per cent of the value is in transportation and wholesaling. These are the activities that we do in the Yukon. That leaves 89 percent of the value happening in the places the oil comes from.
Basically, for every dollar you spent at the gas station or on home heating fuel, about 11 cents goes to Yukon businesses and workers. The other 89 cents of your dollar creates jobs and profits for our friends in Alaska, Alberta, B.C. and the Bakken shale country.
I’m sure they would thank you if they were here.
What Ryan’s value-chain analysis means is that if we produced oil and gas in the Yukon, it would have the potential to create a lot of jobs. Ryan figures the current set up generates around $35 million in economic activity per year, even when limited to that 11-cent slice of the value chain.
Just as a thought exercise, if we produced all our own oil and gas, there would be almost ten times as much economic activity. That means jobs and business opportunities.
It would also mean royalties for the Yukon government, which is facing some tough financial sledding these days. Ryan estimates the annual royalties could be over $10 million per year. That doesn’t count the income tax generated by highly paid Yukon oil workers or their companies.
Currently, the royalties on the oil you use go to the governments of Alaska, Alberta, Montana and other oil producing places. Once again, thanks for spreading your wallet across north-western North America.
One side effect of your continental-sized generosity, however, is that it burns a lot of oil to ship oil thousands of kilometres from Montana or Fort McMurray to you. Ryan estimates our shipping costs range from 11 to 18 cents per litre. That means that when you burn 10 litres, and maybe feel good about your car’s mileage, you actually burned around 11 litres if you include the fuel it took to get your 10 litres a few thousand kilometres from the well to your local gas station.
Ryan stressed to me that his analysis does not mean automatically that we should push into oil and gas, or support one specific project. But it does make it clear that, assuming that the environmental hurdles around Eagle Plains could be cleared and Yukon oil people could drill and refine at a reasonable cost, we could replace some of the 200 million litres we burn now with Yukon product. This would create a lot of jobs and tax revenues.
We could still work on reducing our total oil burn and migrating to renewable energy. That’s not the issue, here.
The issue is, for the next few decades, when it looks like we’ll still be burning lots of oil whether you like it or not, will we burn our own oil or pay people Outside to burn theirs? Even if we succeeded in cutting our fuel burn by half over the next two decades, which is probably very optimistic, that would still leave over 100 million litres of demand that could be supplied by Yukon wells.
This is definitely something we should think about. It would be silly to sit here in the Yukon complaining about lacklustre economic development, while we were shipping over $200 million per year to neighbouring states and provinces to create jobs for them.
Note: You can find Ryan’s presentation online at http://www.fuelingyukon.ca
Keith Halliday is a Yukon economist and author of the MacBride Museum’s Aurore of the Yukon series of historical children’s adventure novels. He won last year’s Ma Murray award for best columnist.
As if people have had much of a choice as to how their heating and transportation infrastrucures have been established. Technologies exist to replace them, there are enough global oil stockpiles for hundreds of years, and the economies of oil extraction are going down the drain. Environmentalists, no matter how hypocritical, are not the problem, its obsolete tech and stupid, godless cretins like you and your cohorts Keith. WAKE THE FUCK UP
I believe you’re forgetting something that is very basic to all economists: externalities.
From Investopedia:
“An externality is a consequence of an economic activity experienced by unrelated third parties; it can be either positive or negative. Pollution emitted by a factory that spoils the surrounding environment and affects the health of nearby residents is an example of a negative externality. The effect of a well-educated labor force on the productivity of a company is an example of a positive externality.”
I do believe in creating jobs in the Yukon, but I wont accept that we have to destroy the environment to achieve this.
Petroleum products are very valuable and versatile (unintentional alliteration). It is a shame that we just burn them.
What if we created a new energy industry in the Yukon? What if we became pioneers in electic vehicle refuelling stations? If you build it they will come. What if we were bold and didn’t follow economists who tell us that we must bend to the needs of the economy first.
Mr Halliday have engaged the public in a worthy debate, thank you for this.
I invite anyone who is interested in this topic, including you Mr. Halliday, to attend the free talk hosted at the Beringia Centre on Thursday, September 29 from 6:30 PM - 8 PM. The talk is titled “The Latest on Fracking from an Industry Whistleblower”.
Perhaps we can shed sone light on the misconceptions that many economists hold about the oil and gas industry in Canada.
Thank you again.
Nice to see a reality check about oil and gas. Anyone that thinks we can replace hydrocarbons and maintain a modern lifestyle is delusional. Petroleum is in everything we touch, from clothing to computers and everything in between. If you think alternative energy will get us off fossil fuels, look up what goes into making batteries, wind turbines and solar panels… they are all basically oil products. Everything in our stores is brought to us a long way by burning diesel. Petroleum powered agriculture and distribution systems feed the world. Anyone who lives in the north and is against the oil and gas industry is a hypocrite - they expect others to bear the environmental and economic costs of our comfortable and highly subsidized lifestyle.
messed up the Yukon economy when in power. Do you want that again? Bad news bears on the lose in the Yukon again.
“Basically, for every dollar you spent at the gas station or on home heating fuel, about 11 cents goes to Yukon businesses and workers. The other 89 cents of your dollar creates jobs and profits for our friends in Alaska, Alberta, B.C. and the Bakken shale country.”
Oh really? Halliday’s numbers ignore the big bite taxes take.
For every dollar we spend on gasoline approximately 30% goes to federal and territorial taxes, 50% goes to the cost of crude oil feedstock and the remaining 20% goes to refining and marketing [including shipping]. Maybe 8 cents goes to Yukon businesses and 62 cents goes to the oil industry the rest goes to the government.
The relatively small amount of fuel sold in the Yukon for heating, transportation, and electricity generation couldn’t justify a profitable Yukon refinery to make gasoline and diesel/heating/jet fuel. However Yukon natural gas could supply a large percent of heating and electricity generation with a small LNG plant in Watson Lk and a 250km gas pipeline to the Kotaneelee gas field, for example. Profitable? Not likely, it would still be cheaper to transport LNG from existing gas plants.
Only politics prevents us from using much cheaper gasoline and diesel/heating/jet fuel from the refinery near Tok Alaska.
Nearly every oil and gas well is hydraulically fractured to some extent as part of the production process. Any ‘anti-fracker’ not living a petroleum-free lifestyle is a disillusioned, propaganda-educated, hypocrite.
@ ProScience Greenie
“I work in the NGO sector for the sweet salary and large pension!”, said no one ever in the entire history of the NGO sector*.
* Except maybe that lady from the Susan G. Komen Foundation, to be completely fair. She seems like she’s done pretty well for herself.
If only this was the whole argument.
Unfortunately it has that “we’ve got lots of time to switch to renewables” vibe. No mention that - according to the experts - 80% of the proven reserves of fossil fuels have to stay in the ground. No mention that resource extraction adversely affects biodiversity.
It’s an economist presenting a purely economic argument, and the real world is not a purely economic place.
But you have liberals and NDP against any development that makes good economic sense for Yukoners. They well do nothing in this area and continue letting other areas have the jobs.
One that was brough out was the cost would drop with our own fuel making our businesses much more competitive.
There are a lot benefits to developing our own oil and gas industry.
Good article Keith.
Ever notice how most of the frack-free anti everything crowd do not have to worry about putting food on the table. They either have sweet gov or NGO jobs, are retired with max pensions or come from money. Most also have very large lifetime carbon footprints. Champagne socialists most of them, set for life, and far removed from the real world that most of the rest of us have to deal with. The South Park episode ‘Smug Alert’ sums them up very well.
If they were not so smug, hypocritical and full of bad science and loose facts they would be taken more seriously. As a pro-science greenie I find they do more harm than good to the cause of making the planet a healthier and more sustainable place.
This article illustrates exactly why I get so frustrated with industry types, the Yukon Chamber of Mines, yukon party types, etc…. I totally admit we need oil, gas, metals, yes we need to remove them from the ground. What pisses me off is when industry thinks they can remove the resources at any cost, usually the environment being the at the top of the list. We need resources to survive, yes, we do, how we do it, we need to talk about. Get your heads out of your——-!!
A small note to add, as someone who has spent a fair bit of time in the “patch”, virtually 100% of wells, both oil and gas, are fracked. EVERYWHERE.. So anyone who says they want a frack free Yukon, but uses fossil fuels in any form, fuel, plastic, tires for the car, the road they drive on, the food they eat (which in Whitehorse is trucked several thousand miles from source) etc is contributing to the oil industry and AND condoning its practices…just not in their back yard. If it happens somewhere else it is ok.
Re: is this sponsored content???
You do know and realize that Alberta has like 9 refineries right? Including one right inside Edmonton? It’s ok if you have to google stuff before clicking the post button. Makes you sounds less dumb if you seem to know what you’re talking about
I don’t really think his motives really matter. This is something that would benefit us all. We all drive cars and a lot of us are using fuel to heat our houses in the long winters. This would allow us to put money back into our own community and create jobs for yukoners. What part of that is a bad thing? The Yukon doesn’t make money. We cost Canada millions every year. The gold that is being mined out of our ground is all going outside the Yukon. We see like 3% of it. Where do you people think we are going to get the money to discover and develope a new source of clean energy? And then convert all of our cars, houses, and airplanes to use such a fuel or power? Before we become leaders we first need to become self sufficient and earn a little of our own money.
It is time to put an effort into creating an actual economy in this territory. Too many of us live a good government subsidized life. The best thing that could happen to the territory is having the feds turn the tap off. There would certainly be many fewer frack free bumper stickers and fewer of the people that have them on their cars. Our natural resources have the potential to generate jobs for future generations. The responsible development of oil, gas, and minerals needs to be a priority. But, resistance will be strong as long as people that have migrated to the territory to work for the government and don’t need an economy are here.
The true question here is do yukoners want to continue heating their houses with oil or natural gas like Alberta? Oil needs to be trucked in and has a way bigger carbon imprint.
Drilling and processing gas is very simple, safe, and burns clean. Many can convince themselves gas wells are bad, but the energy system Yukoners have been supporting for decades is one of the most inefficient and dirtiest methods of heating a house.
Create jobs, burn cleaner fuel, and drill gas well is the way to go.
Good article ! Lots of anti comments here ..must be from all the greenies who have those anti-fracking stickers . Anyone with a sticker like that on their car is a hypocrit
Definately a diferent way of looking at the big picture .
Glad that some can see through what really is motivating Ben’s paper!!
Thanks Keith
Now check out if all the Propane you use in Yukon is fracked.
Yet another unpleasant surprise….....?
Nice try Keith. Don’t you think it’s time we joined the 21st century and begin looking beyond climate destroying hydrocarbons for energy? Climate scientists have given us a very clear message: most fossil fuels MUST remain in the ground if we are to prevent catastrophic climate change. Time to shift our gaze away from filthy fossil fuels and onto clean energy sources - not MORE fossil fuel production.
How about the Yukon government leading the way toward more clean energy infrastructure (wind, solar, geothermal, pumped hydro), which could easily replace much of the fossil fuel used for transportation and home heating. At the same time provide incentives to switch to electric heat and electric cars and trucks. This is going on in many other, more visionary, jurisdictions right now.
It is a well documented fact that clean, renewable energy infrastructure development provides more jobs than the oil patch. We could be employing hundreds on this and yes, the stuff really works. And, it’s getting cheaper by the minute. Then there are all those jobs for folks transitioning home heating and transportation systems.
It’s time Yukoners and Canadians got our heads out of our asses and joined the modern world. We’re being left behind in the clean energy transformation happening all around us. Let’s start thinking about the world we’ll be leaving for our children and grandchildren. Stop the suicidal fossil fuel obsession - leave them in the ground!
Ahhhh…. as an opponent of fracking, but a petroleum consumer I hate to read the facts, but love to read your writing. Once again Mr. Haliday, a good job of putting into perspective, and lay terms, information that we the readers, and general Yukon population, should know.
Sometimes you really have to consider the source…. and this article isn’t exactly upfront about it. Ben Ryan is CFO at Chieftain Energy and founded Heat Yukon. He’s also a Director at Air North, Joe Sparling’s son, and if there is anyone who is desperate to lower his own costs it’s going to be a guy who works for an airline and a fuel company. Is he looking out for the Yukon or its economy? Doubt it…. he’s looking after his own interests. Just calling him an “economist” isn’t telling the whole story, Keith…. motives matter.
Keith is offering a false choice between burning outside oil or Yukon oil. He briefly mentions that we can migrate towards renewables. While I agree with the implicit assumption that we won’t be able to move towards 100% clean energy over night, how long does Keith think that it would take for us to get an oil and gas industry up and running in Yukon? Wouldn’t we be better off using that time (a very precious resource in itself) and resources to focus on developing renewable energy in Yukon?
Also, Keith talks about how much fuel is burned through shipping oil and gas to Yukon from other destinations. Do we think that there would be less fuel burned by shipping oil and gas extracted in Yukon and sent to a far off refinery and then back to Yukon? Or will an oil and gas company invest all that $$$ to build a refinery in Yukon when Alberta does not even refine its own???
