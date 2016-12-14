On Sept. 9, Dr. Gregory Taylor, chief public health officer of the Public Health Agency of Canada, said: “It is estimated that between two and five per cent of people may be living with FASD.”

If that is true, it means that between 720,000 and 1.8 million people in Canada are affected. And we know that many of them end up in the justice system. As Cathie Shorrt talked about in her letter of support for this bill, overlooking this specific disability and its impact on day-to-day life in Canada and on many Canadians is foolish, expensive and adds to the trauma that is part of living with FASD.

Research from Alberta earlier this year indicates that the expected lifespan of someone living with FASD is 34 years of age. Is that acceptable in your Canada? It is not in mine.

I am happy to discuss this further with any interested person.

Judy Pakozdy,

Carcross