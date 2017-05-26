On behalf of Yukon farmers, the Yukon Agricultural Association is seeking a measured approach to the public discussion about the management of Yukon’s domestic sheep and goat populations. YAA continues to participate in meetings and discussions with veterinarians at Government of Yukon’s animal health unit, staff at the agriculture branch and with the Yukon Fish and Wildlife Management Board. We will continue to work with our key partners collecting information and identifying methods that will support both farmers and their flocks and protect wild sheep populations.

Eloise (Lou) Clark President

Yukon Agricultural Association