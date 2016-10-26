Sandy Silver called hydro projects a stunt by the sitting government.

There are a lot of Yukon government and Yukon Energy employees involved with hydro development in the Yukon over the years to support Yukon’s future energy needs.

There was also a group of private sector companies from the Yukon and members of the Yukon Chamber of Commerce involved.

Will Sandy Silver, the Liberal Leader, apologise to these people for saying they’re part of a stunt while working hard on energy solutions for the Yukon?

This was reported in the media when he talked about energy development in the Yukon.

Wilf Carter,

Whitehorse