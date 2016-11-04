I own a property downtown. This is just down the street from Liberal candidate Tamara Goeppel. I was shocked and disappointed to learn that she had placed her campaign sign on my property without asking for my permission or making any attempt to contact me. This is wrong.

I am presently out of the Territory and recently saw the CBC coverage regarding her proxy scandal. This is not how any candidate should get votes. It is wrong.

I support the NDP, they have the team and the experience to govern. They treat all Yukoners with respect.

Barbara Bergmann,

Whitehorse (currently in Saskatoon)