Restrict ATVs to existing trails
Four years ago, I wrote a letter to minister Currie Dixon asking him to make sure that ATVs stay on trails that are already there.
The minister replied with a very nice letter, but nothing was done to stop ATVs making new trails.
I appreciated the nice letter, but wonder why nothing was done about the problem.
If I could could vote, I would vote for someone who would do something to change the situation.
Selena Savage, age 13,
Whitehorse
This letter has TOYA written all over it. Hope it is not a case of adult activists sending their children out to the front lines as that is pretty lame.
Dear “mark”. My daughter Selena and I feel very sorry for you. You must be very insecure to write such a profoundly ignorant comment. Now be a good little adult and grow some balls!
But you can’t vote,so be a good little girl and eat your vegies. Until you can vote, your letters are only amusing. That is how the world works.
