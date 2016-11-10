Four years ago, I wrote a letter to minister Currie Dixon asking him to make sure that ATVs stay on trails that are already there.

The minister replied with a very nice letter, but nothing was done to stop ATVs making new trails.

I appreciated the nice letter, but wonder why nothing was done about the problem.

If I could could vote, I would vote for someone who would do something to change the situation.

Selena Savage, age 13,

Whitehorse