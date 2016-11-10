Yukon News

Restrict ATVs to existing trails

Thursday November 10, 2016

Four years ago, I wrote a letter to minister Currie Dixon asking him to make sure that ATVs stay on trails that are already there.

The minister replied with a very nice letter, but nothing was done to stop ATVs making new trails.

I appreciated the nice letter, but wonder why nothing was done about the problem.

If I could could vote, I would vote for someone who would do something to change the situation.

Selena Savage, age 13,

Whitehorse

ProScience Greenie wrote:
10:45am Sunday November 20, 2016

This letter has TOYA written all over it. Hope it is not a case of adult activists sending their children out to the front lines as that is pretty lame.

Graeme wrote:
7:56pm Friday November 18, 2016

Dear “mark”. My daughter Selena and I feel very sorry for you.  You must be very insecure to write such a profoundly ignorant comment.  Now be a good little adult and grow some balls!

Mark wrote:
6:55pm Thursday November 17, 2016

But you can’t vote,so be a good little girl and eat your vegies. Until you can vote, your letters are only amusing. That is how the world works.

