Raising minimum wage good for business
Like many Yukoners, I was disappointed in the Liberal government’s recent decision not to undertake a review of Yukon’s minimum wage.
Recent research by the Yukon Anti-Poverty Coalition has shown that Yukon’s current minimum hourly wage of $10.25 is far below the “living wage” that is needed needed to provide food, shelter, transportation, clothing, and other necessities. For a family of four living in Whitehorse, with two parents working full-time, an hourly rate of $19.12 per hour is required to make ends meet.
Alberta and Ontario have both committed to implementing a $15 hourly minimum wage, recognizing that many citizens working full-time in low-wage jobs are struggling to provide for their families. This decision was based on significant analysis — two years worth, in the case of Ontario — that showed not only benefits for low-wage earners, but broader positive economic impacts for those provinces.
While critics of a wage increase often lament the impact it would have on small businesses, the reality in Yukon is that most minimum wage earners are employed by big-box stores and franchises like Wal-Mart, Canadian Tire and McDonalds. This is not to say that small business owners would not feel the pinch if minimum wages were increased, but that the extra dollars in the pockets of workers — who are also consumers and contributors to our economy — may have a bigger economic impact.
Will a minimum wage increase also increase household spending for low-wage earners? Would a wage increase help some low-income families reduce their dependence on social services? Would an increases in the minimum wage lead businesses paying slightly above that rate to also increase their wages, creating a “trickle up” effect in the local economy? Should Yukon’s minimum wage continue to be based on the consumer price index, despite the wide gap between the wage rate suggested by this index and the living wage required for working families to make ends meet?
These are important questions. It’s too bad the government isn’t interested in the answers.
Steve Roddick
Whitehorse
The powers that be in the Chamber(s) of Commerce are all about cheap subservient labor with twisted hours and zero benefits and scamming asmuch taxpayer funded corporate welfare as they can get. They’ll tell Yukoners to our faces that we are too lazy and stupid to hire. They’ll lie to us that the price of a burger meal or cup of coffee will double if we even think of paying a decent wage. That’s the problem.
You small businesses owners that run a good operation and treat both employees and customers well have legitimate concerns about raising the minimum wage but in the big picture those powers that be will sell you out with out even batting an eye. You’re nothing to them so tread carefully.
Yukon’s minimum wage of $10.25, given an average person works approximately 2,000 hours per year, means the annual wage is $20,500.
This is a disgrace and I challenge any Minister of the Crown to try to live on this pittance.
Nice write up man, just also want to point out something you may have over looked. Those big box stores are major importers of Temporary Foreign Workers which our Federal Governwmnt subsidizes. Also, Onatrio and Alberta have a huge number of “New Canadians”, who work these low wage jobs.
Used to be high school kids occupied these positions, but now, anyone can.
I am not for increasing minimum wage, theirs good arguments either way. But one fact is that it’s a step closer to Communisim. Everyone makes enough to live, and if your a go getter, you can do better.
Good write up, just it’s not solving the problem, and when low income people get extra money, it’s usually something the media has pre-trained the purchaser to upgrade a phone or better yet, sign for a higher limit credit card.
The only thing that will fix this is people being responsible for ones self, and the desire to achieve more.
Or, think back to school days, the kid who did just enough to get by, now has learnt he doesn’t have to achieve better cause Big Brother has his back.
I understand inflation, but everyone points out that unplanned family’s as being an excuse. Again, responsible for ones self.
Again good write up, just wanted to share many other people’s perspective.
It most likely will happen as we’re a Democracy and the percentage of people who are in the sense positions can vote.
But this isn’t solving the society issue of Self Entitlement and We’re All Equal.
No doubt! The cost of EVERYTHING is going up daily and the wages do NOTHING to reflect that for 60% and up of the Yukon. By making the wages more people would not only be able to survive, but they would start to THRIVE! Some people in the Yukon are living like they are in a 3rd world country. That’s true with all walks of race in the YUKON.
Steve, good points, but there’s more to consider particularly when it comes to small business. For example, when a competitor of mine downsized their workforce recently and laid employees off, I was able to absorb some of those individuals into my own staff compliment. Because it was unexpected hiring and quite a bit of on-the-job (paid) training needs to be done, the only way this was possible was because of where the minimum wages currently sits. If the minimum wage were $15.00 an hour (or higher), I would not have been in a position to hire these folks. Looking at this situation, what do you think is the better of the two scenarios ? Certainly not to discount your opinions, you’re not wrong, there’s simply more facets to this discussion. More importantly, this isn’t just “the people” vs “the big box stores”.
