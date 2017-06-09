I have several children with different moms here in Whitehorse. I have been having difficulties with some of the mothers providing me with adequate visitation or none at all. I need a legal aid lawyer to help me with these custody and access agreements.

I was appointed a lawyer last July. It is now June 2017. I met with my lawyer once and we went over the files.

I have called frequently to check on the progress and I keep being told the lawyer is busy and hasn’t had time to work on it. This is going on 10 months now.

I haven’t been able to see some of my kids because of this and I fear my relationship with them is being lost. It also affects my living situation as I have applied for housing and been approved but I can’t get a place until I have court-filed documents showing the 50/50 custody agreements. Two mothers have already written letters saying they’re in agreement. These need to be re-written by lawyers but this hasn’t happened yet.

The lawyers are good and I appreciate the service they provide. When I voiced my concerns they told me they are under-staffed overworked and there’s not enough money in the budget. I urge the government to help.

Lee Goodwin,

Whitehorse