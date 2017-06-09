Problems with legal aid
I have several children with different moms here in Whitehorse. I have been having difficulties with some of the mothers providing me with adequate visitation or none at all. I need a legal aid lawyer to help me with these custody and access agreements.
I was appointed a lawyer last July. It is now June 2017. I met with my lawyer once and we went over the files.
I have called frequently to check on the progress and I keep being told the lawyer is busy and hasn’t had time to work on it. This is going on 10 months now.
I haven’t been able to see some of my kids because of this and I fear my relationship with them is being lost. It also affects my living situation as I have applied for housing and been approved but I can’t get a place until I have court-filed documents showing the 50/50 custody agreements. Two mothers have already written letters saying they’re in agreement. These need to be re-written by lawyers but this hasn’t happened yet.
The lawyers are good and I appreciate the service they provide. When I voiced my concerns they told me they are under-staffed overworked and there’s not enough money in the budget. I urge the government to help.
Lee Goodwin,
Whitehorse
2 Comments
“I have several children with different moms…”. Well there’s your problem right there guy. Maybe try wrapping up more often and try to think with the big head rather than the other one. Less collateral damage for all involved that way. Also less of a need for lawyers.
The government is not responsible for your poor planning or choices.
Do you know who is?
