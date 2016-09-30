Yukon News

Premier needs to think bigger

Friday September 30, 2016

Darrell Pasloski continues to debunk the idea of a carbon tax and to promote oil and gas. His thinking is too small.

He, and the rest of us Yukoners, may love our territory. We probably feel ourselves lucky and appreciate living in Canada. But our deepest connection and our greatest responsibility is to the whole planet.

We all have to think big. We have to be brave enough to change. And we, the voters, have to elect real leaders who can take necessary action.

Dianne Homan

Whitehorse

1 Comment

Totally agree wrote:
9:47am Friday October 7, 2016

There are some interesting things on the table but some leaders can’t see it.

