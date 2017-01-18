Now that Donald Trump has been elected as president, it might be approproate if Whitehorse made an effort to recognize the stake his grandfather made here during the Gold Rush.

I would like to see a bronze plaque at the site of Trump’s Arctic Restaurant and Hotel located on the site of present-day Horwoods Mall.

After the business was sold to Patrick Martin in 1901 it was said that the elder Trump had enough caash to embark on his fortune.

And while we are at it, how about another plaque on the same block to remember the famous two-storey outhouse behind the old Commercial Hotel, circa 1935.

I’m sure tourists, especially those from the U.S. and Germany, would be amused.

Pat Ellis,

Whitehorse