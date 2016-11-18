The Johnson, Baker and Silas families would like to thank every single person who supported our families during the loss of our Raine Andrew Richard David Silas.

It is with gratitude and love that we praise everyone for their flowers, their donations, cards, food, ceremony, prayers, and those that travelled far and — from N.W.T., Yukon, B.C., Alberta — to be with us. Everyone’s thoughtfulness gave us the strength that we needed as a family and community.

It was prayers and the sacred fire that burned for four days that helped not only our families but those that needed a place to be near others. We are also so appreciative of the Wolf Clan for their hard work and support.

Masi from the bottom of our hearts. We could not have done this, or continue to get through this, without your love and support.

Richard and Audrey Baker,

Pelly Crossing