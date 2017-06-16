As a pensioner, one who has chosen to retire here after more than 45 years in the Yukon, I am alarmed that this government is about to reduce my income in order to fund a Liberal spending spree of unprecedented proportion.

The whole idea defies logic, and the hypocrisy abounds because this will NOT affect climate change. It is purely symbolic. At the same time the federal government talks of exempting the North because even they recognize our dependence, and the insignificant amount of pollution that we up here contribute, the territorial government insults our intelligence by distributing a publicly funded campaign of alternative facts and dramatic bluster.

The only way now for us to survive financially is to get one of those 300 new government jobs that are coming. No wait, those are for new Liberal academics from the south. They are needed to bring their aging parents North to fill the Whistle Bend continuing care facility.

It defies logic to think $1.2 billion is not enough to run this territory, especially before we generate any economic-based tax revenues ourselves. I recall Sandy has had trouble understanding math in the past, but this time he has lots of experts to guide him. Even in the euphoria of their anticipated publicly funded philanthropy they should be able to recognize this is not good?

J. George Balmer,

Whitehorse