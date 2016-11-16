Yukon News

Liberals should deliver electoral reform

Wednesday November 16, 2016

Did your recent vote elect an MLA to represent you?

If it didn’t, don’t feel alone. In Yukon’s recent election, 57 per cent of votes cast elected nobody.

Your vote could have helped to elect an MLA if Yukon had a more effective electoral system. Yukon’s new Liberal government said they want to discuss it with us and change the system before the next election. The NDP and Green Parties also stood for electoral reform.

With your encouragement, Yukon’s legislature could start working on change to the system now. If you want change, talk to your newly-elected MLA.

Dave Brekke,

Fair Vote Yukon

