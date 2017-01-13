Liberal cabinet shuffle leaves Canada’s North in the cold
The usual fanfare of Ottawa cabinet shuffles made its media rounds this week, with the big news being the departure of Stephane Dion.
The real story, however, should be the Trudeau government’s cold shoulder to the North. With the resignation of Hunter Tootoo last year, Trudeau had N.W.T. MP Michael McLeod, Yukon MP Larry Bagnell, or Labrador MP Yvonne Jones to give some indication that the North actually matters to the Liberal government. With 13 years in federal politics including time as a parliamentary secretary, Bagnell seems to be an obvious choice. Instead, he languishes as the chair of procedure and house affairs. Not exactly a position of great influence for the Northern ridings and a clearly a statement by our Prime Minister that expertise from the North has little value.
In fact, not one MP in cabinet lives North of 60.
This shouldn’t come as any surprise really. Consider that 2016 marked the first year in over a decade that a prime minister has not come to the Yukon. There is no Northern Caucus to speak of, and our annual transfers are slipping away in favour of purchasing goodwill with the United Nations. If Northerners are starting to feel ignored, well guess what, you are, except for the gift of an increased cost of living in the form of the carbon cash grab. Trudeau is burning fossil fuels at an alarming rate jet-setting on vacations while racking up an impressive absentee record on his question period attendance roster. It should alarm all Canadians that our prime minister would prioritize vacations and cash for access party events before he has set foot in all jurisdictions of this nation first.
Mind you, cash for access events are small-time ventures in Canada’s North and Arctic, so a visit shouldn’t be expected anytime soon. It’s also very difficult to go shirtless in the winter, and the mosquitoes can be nasty in the summer. All disincentives to a Trudeau visit.
Fortunately, the Conservatives have a leadership race underway, where at least one candidate is already making the north a true priority. I’m looking forward to seeing where Maxime Bernier can take our country in 2019 with the North once again on the Canadian map.
Ryan Leef,
Co-chair for the North, Maxime Bernier Campaign
4 Comments
Hrrm, an article written by the co-chair for Maxime Bernier’s campaign? THAT’S not biased at all!!
What I -will- hold my breath on, is if Trudeau actually delivers on the billions of dollars promised for infrastructure, grade schools, secondary schools, and post-secondary bursaries for First Nations, Inuit, and Metis.
If he backs out on that promise, you can guarantee a flurry of critical letters from this Inuk.
I was shocked to read something I actually liked and agree with in the News when it comes to Canadian politics. No surprise that it wasn’t written by anyone at the Yukon News. Unfortunately, Leef didn’t stop around the halfway or 2/3rds point, as he could have made his point without being petty, which detracts from the message I think he was trying to send.
I don’t see anything in this letter that isn’t credible. PM Harper came north at least once every year while Trudeau has made more trips to the Caribbean since elected than he has to northern Canada! Who was it that stood up in the HOC and issued a residential school apology, it certainly wasn’t any Liberal.
Trudeau is spending the dollars on the North that Harper was hesitant to let go of. He also didn’t ignore the Truth and Reconciliation recommendations—if fully implemented it will have a major trickle down effect on many northern residents for generations to come.
The title for this “article” should come with a warning that it’s just a Conservative PR piece. This isn’t credible.
Add a comment