There are times when each of us can make a difference in a very concrete way. A change to our electoral system is one of those times.

Our democracy is at risk, as exemplified by the US election. Our opportunity is now. We can start here in the Yukon and full support to those with the quest for change across Canada.

We must show Justin Trudeau that there is a price to pay for his government’s betrayal on electoral reform. Canada needs change that would ensure that voters’ interests are worthwhile and their vote is relevant.

Being multi-partisan is not easy, especially when some of your friends don’t stand up for you. We know that a lot of Liberal MPs support fairer elections but they’ve gone silent. Larry Bagnell has definitely gone silent. Maybe he is embarrassed that Trudeau decided that he would kill electoral reform because it wasn’t going his way, or maybe he doesn’t want to create waves because that is a guaranteed way to stay in the back benches? We need Larry’s support. We need his vote in May to bring back electoral reform to the House.

We are campaigning against this broken promise and asking constituents to send Justin Trudeau a strong message that citizens will work harder to make all their votes count with or without him.

We need to take action to show that Canadians are engaged across the country on this issue.

We are asking citizens to send the postcard back to Justin Trudeau with a clear message that they are voting for real change this time. Our efforts could well make the difference. Yukoners need to vote for a candidate who truly believes in ‘proportional representation’ and will actually work to move this forward.

We won’t be fooled twice and we won’t rest from this quest. The time is now to take some action.

Sue Greetham

Fair Vote Yukon