Judge’s remarks inappropriate
According to an article in the July 22nd Whitehorse Star under the headline Ex-cadet committed sexual assault, court rules, Judge Luther found the “complainant foolish to have allowed the defendant to lie in his bed at that hour, and foolish to have allowed the defendant to persuade him to play the game.”
Rather than calling victims of sexualized assault foolish, we should be acknowledging the bravery and effort it took for them to come forward, report the crime committed against them and go through the criminal justice system. How long was this young man’s life put on hold while this case was being prosecuted? How did the process of telling complete strangers on numerous occasions the details of the sexualized assault — to then be called foolish — impact this young man? Will he want to come forward again should he experience another sexualized assault? What message has this case sent to young Yukoners who are the most likely to experience sexualized assault?
Instead of suggesting a victim is to blame for their assailant’s actions, we should be holding offenders accountable for their choice to commit violence. This young man asked his assailant to stop repeatedly. He did not consent. that is what matters. That he didn’t mention that he was wearing drawstring pants does not, nor does the fact that he didn’t do more to stop his assailant.
This young man was asked to play a game, he said no. This young man was touched and he said no. This young man was asked to go to another location with the offender and he said no. He said no!
Members of the Yukon Women’s Coalition:
Yukon Women’s Transition Home Society
Victoria Faulkner Women’s Centre
Yukon Status of Women Council
Les Essentielles
Yukon Aboriginal Women’s Council
14 Comments
Keep your hands to yourself! Never touch any body part that does not belong to you. If you do not abide by this golden rule, be prepared for the consequenses! Duh!
Here here Mark!
Imagine no one else is gonna stick up for you…then have ol cretin ask if you wanna fool around a few times too many….the court is overused and unnecessary outside of the philosophical perspective here.
I think judges have every right to call a spade a spade. We all know that no means no.
After consent was denied and advances continued,the victim has a duty to fight back,whether that means fight or flight.So many times people are victimzed because they won’t fight back.
I also believe these boys were foolish to allow it to continue. When youare dealing with these generations of people who were taught not to fight….what do you expect? There is a time to fight,and that was one of those times.
Yes,I can already hear the soft hearted people now,saying that I am justifying this event.But quite the opposite. People find it easier to be a victim than to stand up to the attacker. Makes you wonder what’s up with fathers nowadays to not be teaching their boys to fight back instead of cowering to bullys.Either way bring sexual assault charges and register this kid as a sexual offender now because you know it will continue with this messed up kid later inlife.
More astute observations from the mouth-breathers… Good stuff, really great.
It’s not about being right. It’s about not being wrong.
I feel sad for you Alan, you claim to see but really you are blind. And angry.
Jonny you don’t discuss, you pontificate whether it’s the Yukon Party “assult” or the earth’s roundness. It must be comforting to know you’re always right.
Parochial and constrained? Aren’t those the same thing in this context? Curse my secular humanism! And my dictionary! Oh, well. Still better than believing in fantasy fathers. Keep up the good work, pally-boy.
And to the good Dr, I wonder… if someone was trying to open my front door for illicit purposes, and it was locked, would I still be a fool if they persisted beyond the limitations of my defenses, and entered? What a fool I would be, hey? And what a fool this poor man is, for failing to mistrust a person immediately, and taken action to the degree where this offense could not take place. Just like all the other victims that didn’t fight hard enough, eh? Bunch of fools. I’m sure the solution is a better lock, a better defense, rather than, y’know, stop the support of rape culture. Definitely.
If anything, the judge was being a little too “boys will be boys” on this. I mean, how can you say that consent was implied until the fellatio “threat?” As stated in the letter, the victim said no at every stage. After the first no, consent is denied. Period. Consent was implied because the victim didn’t fight back, and because the time of day wasn’t during usual social time. That’s the takeaway there. Gross
There seem to be a fair amount of mouthbreathers that come trolling around when this kind of assult takes place. Consent isn’t a spectrum, or a subjective concept. No means no. Don’t be assholes… or rapists.
Jonny, your world view is parochial and constrained by your secular humanism.
No means no is part of the PC Liberal Elite Agenda?
You’re worldview is bloody warped, Alan.
Um, sexualized assault is wrong—every time. The victim can still sometimes act foolishly, and judges should say so.
Theft is wrong—every time. Victims of theft still sometimes act foolishly, not locking doors for instance, and judges should be able to say so.
We can reduce the chance that we are victim of sexualized assault, just as we can reduced the chance that we are robbed. The wise (opposite of foolish) person simply doesn’t become a victim at all.
of course the news publishes politically correct articles. this is Canada. if you want a racist rag to call your own get your move on outta this great country, Alan, don’t delay. Go TODAY!
Just like the mmiw article, the Yukon News only prints the articles that support their politically correct, progressive, liberal elite viewpoint.
Strongly agree with this letter. No means no. The judge should issue an apology.
You are totally right.
Add a comment