Hiking minimum wage an investment
Yukon Party and Liberal MLAs voted down an increase to the minimum wage. Members of the Yukon Party continue to make a carbon tax sound like a great financial hardship. Yes, some businesses will have higher costs, in the first case, and Yukoners will have to pay more for fossil fuels in the second case, although that tax could be administered in a way that makes it revenue neutral.
But here’s the thing. Money has greater implications than just a plus or minus figure in a bank statement. No matter how, or for what reason, money is spent, you are not only purchasing something, you are making an investment. You have choices every time you take out your wallet. Will you invest in a small local business or a big corporation? Will you invest in growers of healthy food or manufacturers of junk food? Will you invest in lotteries or Little League?
Increasing the minimum wage is a positive way of investing in our community. Those businesses that would have to pay more to their employees would most likely see increased sales as the working poor found themselves with greater spending power.
Paying a carbon tax is an investment in the life-support system of the planet. If we have to pay more for fossil fuels, we’ll think more seriously about renewables.
And I, for one, wouldn’t even want a rebate if I saw that my tax dollars were being spent to build renewable energy infrastructure — more wind generators, more solar panels etc. That is the most worthwhile investment I can imagine.
Sometimes economic decisions are not just about pluses and minuses. They are about doing the right thing for our communities and for the earth.
Dianne Homan
Whitehorse
Sounds like sage advice from someone who has never had to make a payroll. The well documented effects of high minimum wages & wage costs is higher unemployment for the poor and the young. Have a look at France where higher minimum wages, mandated inflexible employment rules (eg. no firing, 35 hour work weeks, expensive bennies) have created a permanent underclass. A great benefit to ISIL recruiters. Maybe have a look at San Francisco where a new $15 per hour minimum wage has forced many marginal restaurants to either shut down or move to Oakland. The net effect of higher minimum wages for the people Ms. Homan cares about might be zero with catastrophic income loss for some balanced by marginal gains for others. Our kids will find it harder to get those precious entry level jobs necessary for eventual success in the workforce. The net effect for the Yukon might be a less profitable and competitive tourist industry and higher costs and less choice for all consumers. Politicians can change many laws but not those of basic economics.
