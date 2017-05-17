Hey! Hikers! Leave them cams alone
If you happen to spot a motion sensor camera along one of the many trails around town, please leave it alone. Chances are good that it’s been placed there for a wildlife monitoring project. A brief explanation of the camera’s purpose will likely be attached to the box, along with contact information of the researcher(s) involved should you have any questions or concerns. Such cameras are carefully positioned to monitor wildlife activity along these corridors. Please don’t move or vandalize any cameras you see. You’ll be helping local wildlife biologists (and the wildlife they study) by simply passing by.
Scott Williams,
Whitehorse
3 Comments
Thanks Lara. Good to know. Just being vigilant re: death by a thousand cuts of our privacy rights.
There is and it’s government wide: http://www.atipp.gov.yk.ca
Thanks for that Scott Williams. Great research tools. Hopefully there is policy in place to ensure that all photos of people on the trail are deleted to protect users privacy.
