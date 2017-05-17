If you happen to spot a motion sensor camera along one of the many trails around town, please leave it alone. Chances are good that it’s been placed there for a wildlife monitoring project. A brief explanation of the camera’s purpose will likely be attached to the box, along with contact information of the researcher(s) involved should you have any questions or concerns. Such cameras are carefully positioned to monitor wildlife activity along these corridors. Please don’t move or vandalize any cameras you see. You’ll be helping local wildlife biologists (and the wildlife they study) by simply passing by.

Scott Williams,

Whitehorse