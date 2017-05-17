Yukon News

Hey! Hikers! Leave them cams alone

Wednesday May 17, 2017

If you happen to spot a motion sensor camera along one of the many trails around town, please leave it alone. Chances are good that it’s been placed there for a wildlife monitoring project. A brief explanation of the camera’s purpose will likely be attached to the box, along with contact information of the researcher(s) involved should you have any questions or concerns. Such cameras are carefully positioned to monitor wildlife activity along these corridors. Please don’t move or vandalize any cameras you see. You’ll be helping local wildlife biologists (and the wildlife they study) by simply passing by.

Scott Williams,

Whitehorse

ProScience Greenie wrote:
9:49am Wednesday May 24, 2017

Thanks Lara. Good to know. Just being vigilant re: death by a thousand cuts of our privacy rights.

Lara wrote:
6:53pm Tuesday May 23, 2017

There is and it’s government wide: http://www.atipp.gov.yk.ca

ProScience Greenie wrote:
3:06pm Tuesday May 23, 2017

Thanks for that Scott Williams. Great research tools. Hopefully there is policy in place to ensure that all photos of people on the trail are deleted to protect users privacy.

