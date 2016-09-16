Sept. 12 marks 12 years of Habitat for Humanity Yukon providing low-income Yukon families with hope — an opportunity to achieve affordable homeownership, with no down payment and a zero per cent mortgage, and affordable monthly payments at no more than 30 per cent of the family’s income. Habitat Yukon is dedicated building homes in partnership with families in need.

Habitat Yukon received official affiliate organization status from Habitat for Humanity Canada in 2004 and since then many valuable community partnerships have been formed, generous donations have been given, volunteers from Yukon and across Canada have joined in our mission, and 16 Yukon families have received a hand-up, not a hand-out.

We are committed to more than just building houses: it is about building hope for families, building community, forming lasting partnerships and setting a higher standard for affordable housing. Most of all, it is about Yukoners helping Yukoners.

Affordable homeownership is about more than just building equity. It can instill a family with a renewed sense of confidence and pride. Habitat for Humanity has received testimonials from many families indicating that the affordable homeownership program has had a positive impact on their lives.

Living in safe, decent, and stable housing without the pressures of rent increases or threats of eviction leads to positive outcomes. Families are better off financially, children have become happier and more outgoing, leading to improved grades and the health of the whole families improves. One recent study showed that Habitat for Humanity projects generate a 400 per cent return on investment. They help break the cycle of poverty.

That’s why Habitat for Humanity Yukon wants to provide affordable homes for 20 more families by the end of 2017. We are currently building another duplex in the Whistle Bend subdivision of Whitehorse and plans to finish this project in the summer of 2017. This duplex will be built to highlight the energy efficient construction techniques we use in designing and constructing houses that are efficient and durable, that use less resources, are healthy to live in and are affordable.

Everyone is welcome to help us with building affordable housing and promoting homeownership as a means to break the cycle of poverty, either as a board member, with a committee, or at the build site. Please call us at 867-456-4349, email .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) or visit our website at http://www.habitatyukon.org.

Arthur Mitchell

President, Habitat for Humanity Yukon