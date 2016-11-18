We are a couple of left-leaning, liberal-minded Yukoners.

We donate or have donated to all three parties that share our values, those being the New Democrats, Liberals, and Greens.

This vote was a victory for all Yukon people. In our view, the Liberal left won because of its stances on promoting renewable energy, protecting our resources, calling for a frack-free Yukon, and aiming to create a low-carbon future.

It is now time for us to work together and build our new renewable energy economy.

So, let us roll up our sleeves, come together and start creating that promising future for our children.

It is never too late to start.

JP Pinard,

Whitehorse

Sally Wright,

Kluane Lake