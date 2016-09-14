Everyone calm down: Odds are slim miners will boot TH off its settlement land
It is probably the most audacious demand we’ve heard since Donald Trump insisted that the Mexican government will pay the cost of his planned wall along the US-Mexico border. And it was a demand made right here in the Yukon.
The application of two Dawson area miners to the Yukon Surface Rights Board requesting that the Tr’ondek Hwech’in First Nation be forced to remove an entire subdivision of 40 families along with their homes and associated infrastructure — on their own settlement land at that — outraged social media when the story hit the news last week.
The miners who brought the application hold several placer claims that predate the negotiation of the final agreement between the First Nation and the government. Now they apparently want to mine these claims.
It is not at all uncommon in the Yukon for one party to have rights to the surface while someone else has the rights to the minerals that lie beneath it.
And frequently the holder of the surface rights is a Yukon First Nation. This is because many mineral claims happen to fall on category B settlement land. Category B settlement land is land where the First Nation does not own the subsurface rights. On category A settlement land the First Nation owns the subsurface mineral rights as well.
In fact, when land claims were being negotiated part of the reason that particular parcels of land were designated as category B rather than category A was so the government could avoid having to expropriate existing claims from miners and pay compensation.
And while the settlement land with overlapping mining claims is often in lightly used rural areas, in this particular case they happen to be smack dab in the middle of a residential subdivision.
Under the terms of the final agreement, the miners do have a right of access to the claims but there are limits spelled out as to how that right of access may be exercised. The Yukon Surface Rights Board is an entity established to resolve disputes when land owners and the holders of subsurface mineral rights disagree on how access should be exercised.
This news story understandably resonates with the public because of our territory’s checkered past in terms of its treatment of First Nations people. The idea of booting First Nations people off their own land to mine it conjures images of how things were done back in the colonial era when the livelihood of Yukon First Nations was treated as a distant second to the economic pursuits of miners and other settlers. It is certainly not how things are done (or how they are supposed to be done) in the era of modern land claims agreements and entrenched constitutional rights.
If the application before the Yukon Surface Rights Board were indeed successful it would set the project of reconciliation that has been ongoing in the territory back a generation. So the stakes are high in a sense.
But while the indignation that we might feel towards the fact the application was made in the first place is justified, it is important to bear in mind that at this point it is only an application. So far no one in any position of authority has actually done anything.
One of the most common questions I get as a lawyer is “Could so-and-so sue me for doing this thing?”. The answer is that anyone can sue anyone at any time for any reason. With very few exceptions there is no bar to actually commencing a claim. The real and more important question is how much time and money it is going to cost to make it go away.
Yes, one of the unfortunate and unavoidable features of our legal system is that unmeritorious proceedings containing excessive demands are commenced every day. There is really very little that can be done to prevent the claim from being brought in the first place.
The same goes for proceedings in front of quasi-judicial bodies like the Yukon Surface Rights Board.
It seems highly unlikely that the end result of all of this will be the removal of an entire subdivision.
The powers of the Yukon Surface Rights Board are all geared towards a reasonable balancing of the respective interests of the parties. And it would seem obvious on its face that requiring that a First Nation remove an entire residential subdivision from its settlement land to allow for access to a handful of mining claims is hardly a reasonable reconciliation of those rights.
The Tr’ondek Hwech’in’s Final Agreement has something to say about the matter as well. It states: “The rights of access [to pre-existing mineral claims] are subject to the conditions that there shall be no… significant damage to improvements on the Settlement Land.”
This isn’t to say that the miners don’t have a legitimate grievance or that they lack legal recourse under for loss of access to their claims. That may be the case. But we shouldn’t read too much into the fact that this particular demand was made.
Kyle Carruthers is a born-and-raised Yukoner who lives and practises law in Whitehorse.
7 Comments
I love the way this article opens—comparing this to Trump’s “Mexico will pay” bs. This is no way to peacefully coexist, folks. In Yukon, bullying the first nations is a blatantly ineffective approach.
How to deal with the first nations: Start by getting to know them, make some friends. If you need access, make them a good offer—something like: we’ll build up a new community for you over there, then when mining gets going, we’ll give you a significant cut of the profits. If there isn’t enough potential in the mineral rights to make such an offer, well, give up.
Yukonborn - people do live outside municipalities where staking is allowed. And it is done. And very recently.
Stupid headline. This column is supposedly written because Kyle can speak from the perspective of someone with legal expertise. Unfortunately, he’s adopted the tone of the jaded journalist.
I can’t say this issue resonates with me because of my concern about the territory’s “checkered past” in dealing with First Nations. Right now, they’re probably in a better position to counter this than say, me. Many of us are on lots that have been covered with mining claims, and they’re not all historic. Some are startlingly recent. You have to be pretty proactive to find that out, thanks to a pretty arcane system.
There’s certainly lots of examples down south where private property has been subject to industrial mining and oil subsurface activities. And even when the activities are adjacent, as opposed to within, private property, they have an impact on quality of life and property values, as in that other Dawson subdivision.
So yes, how these claims and threats pan out is of interest to me, though I wouldn’t say that the level of interest merits being told to “calm down”. Pretty useless column on an issue relevant to many of us.
Dawson And bnr, these claims along with all the others that have graced the media’s floor lately have all been staked BEFORE dawson expanded its boundaries and before the TH final agreement was signed, so quit spreading bs about people suddenly having there homes staked from underneath them and get your facts right. There currently is no staking permitted within the dawson municipality and has been this way for years. The current mining laws have been amended and adapted many times since the turn of the century and are some of if not the most Modernized laws in the world allowing for FN and community input,adaptive management, high reclamation standards just to name a couple of the many changes that have occured within the last years.
Yukoner, correct me if I’m wrong, but the TH FN were there long, long before the two miners in question.
If FN want to develop category B lands with pre-existing claims they should have to compensate the claim holders as the claim holders are losing their right to access.
It further resonates with some of us in that this government continues to allow a small minority to stake our ‘private’ surface properties and cause all manner of distress with mess and disturbance. That we then have to pay lawyers to ‘make it go away’ in this day and age is absurd. These rules were written for a time 100+ years ago when mining dominated the Yukon. Not for a time when many properties are well over half million dollars and having claims suddenly staked under them is increasingly going to make them a very hard sell.
Add a comment