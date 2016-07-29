Equal Voice Yukon is a non-partisan organization that celebrates, empowers, and connects women with all things politics. We are the first chapter of Equal Voice, a national organization, to be established north of 60. We are also the first to focus on four levels of government: federal, territorial, First Nation, and municipal.

Equal Voice promotes the election of women by:

Working with all political parties to increase the nominations of women candidates;

Promoting electoral and other changes that would increase the numbers of women in politics;

Conducting outreach with young women;

Encouraging women to run for office;

Encouraging women to become involved in the political process from volunteering to campaigning to voting;

Raising awareness about the impact of women’s under-representation;

Celebrating Yukon’s women in politics; and

Communicating and implementing our goals and activities through social media and hosting public events.

As the Steering Committee, we’ve come together as a non-partisan group, representing the three major territorial parties, as well as independent representation, to promote the political engagement of women. We have a strong history of women in politics at all levels in Yukon and we want to celebrate and continue this. We believe encouraging and supporting women in the political sphere is an issue of greater importance than partisanship. We are here to encourage and support you in becoming more actively engaged, whether that is through volunteering, voting, organizing, educating or putting your name forward to run in an election. We’ll be rolling out events and resources in the coming months so stay tuned!

We are currently seeking a First Nation representative for our committee, as well as volunteers to help out at events. If this is of interest to you, or if you wish to become a part of Equal Voice Yukon, we invite you to connect with us at http://www.equalvoice.ca.

Equal Voice Yukon Steering Committee:

Veronique Herry (co-chair)

Sarah Frey (co-chair)

Kathleen Smith

Nautasha Morehouse

Laura Cabott

Emily Hoefs