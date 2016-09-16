On Sept. 26 the Special Committee on Electoral Reform will be in Whitehorse for a meeting, concluding Yukon’s final part in the consultation on national electoral reform.

This is the last formal opportunity for Yukoners to participate in this so-called consultation on federal Liberal electoral reform. The Special Committee on Electoral Reform is an all-party committee and there are three options to participate. People can request to appear as an individual or on behalf of an organization. They can also submit a brief (no more than 3,000 words), again as an individual or on behalf of an organization. There is also an option to answer an online questionnaire.

Although this Liberal consultation is far from acceptable in consulting Canadians on change this significant, the Yukon Conservative Association would like to encourage all Yukoners to participate in this process and express their views thoroughly.

The Yukon Conservative Association wishes to stress that this illegitimate consultation process cannot and will not deliver a direct popular mandate for Canadian electoral reform. That can only be achieved by way of a national referendum on electoral reform. All Canadians deserve the ability to have their say on such an important change that will affect the way we choose our governments for many years to come.

Connor Whitehouse, president

Yukon Conservative Association