Anthony Ingraffea’s Skype presentation on the science of shale gas at the Beringia Centre last month was one of the clearest and most definitive I have seen yet. This is a man who knows what he is talking about.

Ingraffea is a professor of engineering whose research has focused on computer simulation and physical testing of complex fracturing processes.

In 2010 he founded PSE Healthy Energy, the online database run by physicians, scientists and engineers, which lists all peer reviewed papers pertaining to shale and tight gas development. There are currently 922 papers in the database and the good professor gave the Yukon’s oil and gas regulator the assignment of reading every paper.

As the moratorium on fracking in the Whitehorse Trough ends this fall and Yukoners will shortly be going to the polls in a territorial election, Ingraffea gave his audience the task of making sure our elected politicians base their decision about fracking with knowedge of the peer reviewed science.

His conclusion? Don’t frack.

To watch Ingraffea’s presentation: visit yukonersconcerned.com.

Jacqueline Vigneux

Whitehorse