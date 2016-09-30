Frack free is where over 8,000 Yukoners are going. We are determined to move ourselves in that direction with the coming election. You are right with one fact: that it’s a small town. We know where you and your Liberal counterparts are heading.

Your hopes to roll out a Yukon oil and gas industry, which simply leads to more of the same, does not take us in the direction we need to be heading. We know that at least two thirds of the world’s known oil reserves need to remain in the ground in order for us to have a chance to limit climate change. We do not need to develop more. Yes, it is deplorable that we are filling a Canada Games Centre pool with diesel once a day and tossing in a match. We are doing this because the Yukon government has yet to acknowledge or invest in the possibilities that exist for sustainable energy. Instead Yukon continues to throw millions of taxpayers dollars towards reinforcing our fossil fuel addiction.

We hear people say Liberals are at least “nice.” People are generally so fed up with our current government that “nice” is appealing. Most of us want more than “nice.” The majority of us want action to limit the effects of climate change. We want a government that will be steadfast in taking us in that direction. People will be voting for a government that leads to sustainability for our grandchildren and forward for seven generations.

Mary Ann Lewis

Whitehorse