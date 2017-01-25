On Jan. 25 the nation will be talking in support of mental health initiatives. One such initiative, the Yukon Distress and Support Line would like to take some time to talk about the tremendous support we receive from the Yukon government, local businesses, and organizations in the community. Since our inception we have depended on the generous contributions of the Department of Health and Social Services and other organizations that share our passion for making positive contributions to the Yukon, and we simply couldn’t do it without their help.

Today we’d like to single out Northwestel and thank them for their continuing support of the YDSL program. Their work behind the scenes has set the stage for the YDSL doubling its call volume in 2016, and we’re excited to see where 2017 takes us.

On behalf of all of the volunteers of the YDSL and the community members we serve: Thank you!

The Yukon Distress and Support Line offers anonymous, non-judgmental support to community members in need, nightly from 7 p.m. until midnight. Whether you are in crisis, distress, or simply seeking an opportunity to talk about your day, our trained volunteers are ready to take your call, and most importantly are willing to listen. If you’re in need of support call us at 1-844-533-3030.

Nathan Schultz, Yukon Distress and Support Line coordinator,

Whitehorse