A carbon tax is morally offensive and it’s wrong, and for a simple reason.

Where once government was only allowed to tax its citizens in order to fund operation. This time the tax is not justified by need. Where the underlying premise has always been that the government would only take the minimum amount needed to fund services, with this move Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has stepped across a moral barrier.

This time the Liberal government is openly taking a significant amount of our money with the stated intention to “manipulate our behavior.” They have decided that I am no longer to be trusted to make sound moral decisions. The arrogance is astounding.

And, with this move any incentive within government to be efficient or frugal is gone. It gives them a financial bonanza and they give us a vague promise that they’ll “give it all back.”

Do you believe that? Of course not!

They are taxing to punish citizens’ behavior and with this the game of governing has changed.

J. George Balmer,

Whitehorse