I write to you on behalf of the people of Whitehorse. Your so called “usage counter” is faulty to its core and we the people of Whitehorse have had just about enough. It does not work and due to the inaccurate readings of our usage you are, in essence, stealing from all of us.

Our efforts to complain to the CRTC have been unsatisfactory and you are forcing us to find other avenues to rectify this issue.

We citizens of this great city are hardworking, kind, and mostly tolerant to your monopoly. But the cost of living here is high enough without you gouging every last penny we have to pay for usage that we have not in fact used.

It is my understanding that your usage counter is a locally written program that is not regulated or monitored by any other standards or protocols. It is unreliable and riddled with errors and bugs. It does not calculate packets correctly and seems to actually make up its own numbers during times that users are not even at home or connected.

Your staff’s efforts to explain to us that “someone must be hacking into your Wi-Fi” or “it is your Netflix settings,” or “maybe it is your torrenting program uploading” are becoming tiresome. Even with all those possible bandwidth drains fixed we are still seeing large overages on our statements that make absolutely no sense.

I for one have seen upload numbers as high as 50 gigabytes during a two-hour period, which is impossible to achieve with the upload speeds you offer. This must stop. There are far too many people having this issue for it to be a just an anomaly with your software.

I for one believe that you might not be doing this on purpose, but the problem has been there for quite a few years now and you have yet to correct it. And that I believe you are doing on purpose.

Maybe it is time for you to get with the times and stop usage-based billing like the rest of Canada. We pay the more for our service than the provinces and have the most unreliable internet in North America. Why must you try and make us pay more?

Kyle Jennex

Whitehorse