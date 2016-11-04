In the Whitehorse Centre riding proxy vote affair the concern for equality has not even been mentioned by some. Has it become a default of middle class aspirations, addressed so often during elections, to imagine charity but not rights for others?

Regardless of details in the situation and rules for proxy voting, that I am not expert of, running roughshod over those who want to vote cannot be the outcome, even if they are poor or homeless.

The democratic voice, which on election day is the vote, is sacred. Every Canadian’s interpretation must lean towards respecting their fellow’s vote.

Peter Becker,

Whitehorse