Artist, printmaker, one-time mayor of Dawson City and general eccentric, John Stein stands with his foot on the treadle of the printing press, turning the elaborate, wrought-iron wheel. It’s June 8 and absurdly hot — a rare 30-plus degree day in the Yukon — the air heavy and dusty in the old Dawson Daily News building. Stein is wearing a polo shirt that’s collar has wilted in the heat, a pair of cargo shorts, sneakers and calf-high polka dot socks, which look charming and outlandish working the old-fashioned machine.

The machine in question is an 1876, foot-powered printing press. It was originally a press for the Whitehorse Daily Star, sitting rusted, defunct and mothballed in a warehouse in Beaver Creek until Parks Canada unearthed it for restoration six years ago.

“Hey, do you know where Peter is?” Steins calls to a woman who is walking by, carrying a stack of papers in her arms.

“Uh … Peter went to go get something he forgot,” she says as she goes by. “But I don’t remember what.”

A minute or two later, Peter Braune walks in carrying a bag of rags. A pot-bellied man with a shock of shaggy grey curls and a cheerfully glib demeanor, he has a quiet walk his size would belie. He talks with his hands a lot. They are broad but surprisingly nimble; the thoughtful, hard-working hands of a craftsman. Braune has run his famous Vancouver-based print studio, New Leaf Editions, on Granville Island since 1985.

“I forgot the drill bit,” Stein says as Peter comes to stand across from him.

“I know you did,” Braune says, snorting. “You forgot it last time.”

The two bicker back and forth with the casual, indifferent camaraderie of brothers ribbing each other on, delivering backhanded compliments and fronthanded insults.

“Hey Peter,” Stein says, turning the crank on another, larger printer in the corner of the room. The wheel goes around dangerously. “Put your hand in here!”

Lori Garrison/Yukon News

Braune and Stein have been friends for either eight or 10 years, depending on which one of them you ask.

These three characters — the machine, Stein and Braune — stand in a beam of late-evening sun coming through the greasy glass window of the Dawson Daily News Building. They are all part of the Dawson City Daily News Print and Publishing Festival, which ran June 7-11. Ever-evolving and now in its sixth year, the printing press is, in a curious way, one of the founders of the festival: Matt Sarty, the festival’s organizer and the performing arts and festival producer for the Klodike Institute of Art and Culture, says the original, 2011 festival was formed around the press’s restoration by Braune and Stein.

The two men point out the various places on the press they had to repair, including a specially-machined sleeve and a custom-made wooden frame for the print block. Both had to be made from scratch when original parts could not be found.

“This is the thing that brought me here (to Dawson),” Braune said, laying his hand on the frame of the press.

“The amazing thing is that (when they took it out of storage) it was still complete.”

Braune and Stein will be using the machine over the course of the weekend to make a print designed by Teslin-based Tlingit artist Ken Anderson. Stein holds up a paper draft, which is red and black and white, explains it will be printed out in squares and done in sections. Stein say they will be doing the head and tail of the fish and then helping participants make prints to complete the design.

“No, the participants are doing the head and tail. We’re doing the middle,” Braune disagrees.

“No, we’re not…. Really?” Stein says.

“Yes, we are. Didn’t you read the plan?”

They agree to disagree.

Braune explains that you do the first layer of the print by cutting away all the white parts, then printing the red parts, and then laying the black sections over top of that.

This style is called “a suicide print,” Stein says, because you can’t go backwards.

“Print-making is merciless,” says Braune. “If anything is going to go wrong it will and as soon as you get overconfident, thats when everything goes wrong.”

In the entranceway of a smaller room, the international social-justice minded artist collective, Justseeds, has their prints hanging on the walls from thin clothes lines. They flutter back and forth in the breeze, brightly coloured art featuring slogans like NO PIPELINES ON NATIVE LAND, or a photograph of a beautiful woman with the words I AM THE CHANGE writen in black across her forehead.

Beyond them, there’s a booth with a pop-up library, a series of comic book-style prints, and books on sale by some of the authors who have yet to arrive, including 2014 Giller Prize nominee Heather O’Neill. The room is full of the sound of soft, excited conversation.

People are starting to drift in, talking, walking around, fingering prints and books, chatting with artists, touching the walls of the building.

The Dawson Daily News building, unused for decades, is a heritage building. The is wood scarred and rough and the doors slant to one side. In one place a wall no longer meets the floor, which is giving off an earthy, pleasantly dusty odour in the unprecedented heat. Braune looks around appreciatively at it.

“This is one of those things,” he says, “one of those ‘if these walls could talk’ things.”

Contact Lori Garrison at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address)